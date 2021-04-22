Developer buys old factory in center of Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE — The former Oval Wood Dish factory on Demars Boulevard has been sold to a development company that plans to convert the 110,000-square-foot building into mixed-income housing and business.

For years the building has sat empty, except for boats and cars people lease space to store inside and at one point a charity gift shop. The sale of the building has been in the works for years but was finalized April 13.

Norman Bobrow, of Manhattan, sold the property to Syracuse-based Lahinch Group, according to Tupper Lake village Mayor Paul Maroun.

“This is probably one of the more exciting things to happen in Tupper Lake in many years,” Maroun said. “(The building) is sort of a blight on the community between uptown and downtown.”

It once was the home of the Oval Wood Dish company, which brought jobs and industry to Tupper Lake when it moved its manufacturing here from Michigan in 1917. It closed in 1964.

OWD manufactured not only oval wooden dishes but also various types of wooden products including clothespins, bowling pins, tongue depressors, furniture pieces, commercial veneer, hardwood flooring, ice cream, Popsicle sticks and the popular wooden spoons that came with cups of ice cream.