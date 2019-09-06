Lack of depth has forced Whitehall football coach Rich Gould to spend a lot of time playing musical positions over the last few years.
He has a little more flexibility this season with 27 players — up from 21 a year ago — on his varsity roster, but the Railroaders do have some holes to fill.
The biggest opening is at quarterback, where hard-running Jake Moore accounted for 1,639 yards total offense — 65 percent of Whitehall’s total offensive output.
“Losing Jake is tough — it’ll take more than one player to fill his shoes,” Gould said. “Overall, we played a lot of young kids the last couple of years, so those guys have a lot of experience.”
With fullback Brendan Covey returning, three veteran starters up front and size everywhere, Whitehall looks ready for another postseason push.
Quarterback: Sophomore Brandon Bakerian saw some action at the quarterback spot last season whenever the Railroaders put Moore and Covey in a two-back set. But Bakerian, like Moore, is a natural tailback with breakaway speed. Senior Kolby Baldwin was also getting a look at QB in training camp.
Backs and receivers: When a team has a monster like Covey in its backfield, expect a lot of power running. Covey, a fourth-year varsity player, rushed for almost 500 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season. He also did a ton of blocking for Moore.
“Covey looks like a beast — he’s 195 pounds and chiseled,” Gould said of the senior, who is also a wrestling standout.
David Austin will also see action in the backfield, and Tyler Shattuck — who was having a good season at receiver before being injured — will take over at tight end, but could find other spots as well. Baldwin and Ollie West line up at receiver.
Offensive line: The Railroaders have plenty of size and numbers up front, with Matt Gould (6-3, 240), Spencer Dickinson (6-1, 240) and Michael Vandenburgh (5-11, 235) all returning as starters.
Parker Gugliotta was switched from tight end to a down-line position, but center — left open by the graduation of Nick Paddock — was up in the air in preseason among several candidates, including Lukas Longtin (6-0, 220).
“We have a lot of big kids, but some of them missed a year or two and that’s set them back a bit,” Rich Gould said. “Most of our depth is ninth and 10th graders, but hopefully we can give our line guys a break.”
Defense: Coach Gould said the Railroaders’ defense is farther along, with more players returning to familiar spots, like Gugliotta and Matt Gould at defensive end, and Dickinson and Vandenburgh on the D-line.
All three linebackers return with Covey in the middle, flanked by Bakerian and Austin. Shattuck returns at safety and Baldwin is back at one corner. Gosselin and Fish could rotate in at linebacker, while West looks like the other corner.
Special teams: Jake Morales was a weapon with a powerful leg as a placekicker, but he graduated. Gould said Gosselin was getting a look at kicker, along with girls soccer player Zoe Eggleston. Covey will again handle the punting chores.
Outlook: Whitehall’s loss to Hoosic Valley in last year’s semifinals still sticks in the Railroaders’ craw, but this season’s four-team Class D setup is just as difficult. Chatham and Helderberg Valley move down to Class C to challenge Whitehall and defending Section II champ Warrensburg.
“We had a tough schedule last year with Lake George and Hoosick Falls, and we kind of ran out of gas at the end,” Rich Gould said. “We’re in better shape as far as numbers go. There’s no cupcakes on the schedule this year. We’re hoping to be there at the end.”
