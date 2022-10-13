Demand for housing is high in the Adirondacks. So is the number of vacant homes

Many of the houses in Saranac Lake were built more than a century ago. The big, grand homes had special porches constructed specifically for the tuberculosis patients that came up to the village around the turn of the 20th century.

Some of those old homes have been really well maintained, while others have not.

“Come on in," Shawn Duheme said outside a home on Franklin Avenue. I ducked under the yellow scaffolding and climbed the cement stairs.

Duheme is a local contractor and carpenter. He's wearing a thick blue hoodie covered in a thin layer of sawdust and he shows me inside what is essentially a construction zone. This house had been vacant for years when it went up for sale at a tax foreclosure auction in 2019.

“All the properties that I was looking at, that I had physically gone and seen, were going way too high and this one popped up and nobody bid on it. And I said, 'I can bid on that, how bad can it be?'”

Turns out, it was pretty bad. Duheme posted a tour of the home on his YouTube channel last spring.

There were holes in the ceiling, rot in the wood and piles of trash everywhere. Duheme plans to renovate this place and sell it as a single-family home.

There’s a big demand here for housing in Saranac Lake and nearby Lake Placid, but there are also a lot of properties like this one, run-down and abandoned. Duheme said he understands how homes become vacant.

“If you don’t know how to maintain that Tudor or that cedar or whatever, it’s just going to degrade," he said, "and then it gets to the point where it’s so expensive to maintain your home that you just let it go.”

According to the Saranac Lake Housing Task Force, about 19% of units in the village are vacant, which is nearly twice the national average. Melinda Little chairs the task force and said she’s watched as the lack of housing has led people to not take jobs or move to the area.

“We have a number of people who have tried to take jobs here and haven’t been able to find any (housing) and have decided to go elsewhere. That’s very frustrating to think about that talent being lost.”

The housing crisis in Saranac Lake and throughout the Adirondacks is complex.

Vacant homes are just part of the problem, but Allan Mallach, a national housing expert at the Center for Community Progress, said it’s a delicate one that can start with just one abandoned home in a neighborhood.

“People start to say, ‘If this property is being neglected, why should I bother?’ And it sort of creates a chain reaction.”

The issue of vacant housing is unfolding across rural America — in Appalachia, the Great Plains and the Deep South. It's also unfolding all across the North Country.

“Specifically in my neighborhood, there’s three or four houses that are sitting there, dilapidating, they need work," said Bonnie Baker, town supervisor of Webb, which includes Old Forge. A lot of the tax base there are second homeowners, so Baker said they don’t want to foot the bill for the problem.

“They don’t want to pay their taxpayer money to demolish houses or flip houses or build housing.”

There is no national strategy to deal specifically with vacant housing, but there is one tool that’s become more popular on a more regional level: land banks. When someone stops paying their taxes and their home goes into foreclosure, a land bank can step in to decide what’s best.

Franklin County, which includes Saranac Lake, is applying to create its own land bank.

Jeremy Evans, the CEO of the Franklin County Economic Development Corp., explained the concept: “When a town or village comes and asks the land bank for help with a problem property, the land bank has the resources, the technical expertise, the financial resources to say, ‘Yes we can help with that.’”

The land bank can then decide whether to invest in the property and eventually put it back on the market or demolish it. Ogdensburg has its own land bank and Essex County is in the midst of a pilot project this fall. There are dozens of other land banks across the state.

For now, though, people in the North Country like Shawn Duheme in Saranac Lake are largely on their own. He’s scrimping and saving and is actually hoping to monetize the YouTube channel where he’s documenting his renovations.

"If that happens, then I can start buying these properties up and putting this level of work and higher into them,” Duheme said.

At the end of the interview, Duheme pulled back the plastic on one of the windows in the master bedroom.

“So when the leaves are down you can see the mountain range in the back there and over here you can see the lake,” he said.

Today, the lake is shimmering in the sun. It’s Duheme’s hope that maybe a year from now it’ll be a local family who’ll get to live with this view.