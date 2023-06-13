QUEENSBURY — Motorists should be prepared for construction-related delays on Quaker Road, also known as Warren County routes 47 and 70, beginning on Monday.

Contractors retained by Warren County Department of Public Works will be working on the entire 3.96-mile section of the highway in Queensbury in stages. The project will have both daytime and night construction components. Drivers should prepare for lane closures and delays throughout the summer as a result of the project and seek alternative routes.

The project will involve the rehabilitating or replacing 18 culverts, paving, replacing signs and additional work on Quaker Road from Route 9 to Lower Warren Street. Those who would like more information about the project can view an informational video here on YouTube.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones for worker safety. Fines can be doubled for speeding in a work zone. In addition, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.