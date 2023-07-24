HEBRON — The Hebron man accused of shooting and killing a Schuylerville woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that mistakenly turned into his driveway is seeking to suppress statements made to police in the investigation.

Kevin Monahan, 65, of Patterson Hill Road, has been charged with felony counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence for the April 15 incident. Police said he fired his shotgun at a truck that had entered his driveway and was turning around to exit. Kaylin Gillis, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle and struck and killed.

Monahan's attorney Kurt Mausert is seeking to get the indictment dismissed on a number of grounds. He wrote in an omnibus motion filed on July 19 that prosecutors did not establish the necessary elements for the crime alleged. To prove second-degree murder-depraved indifference, he said the prosecution must show that Monahan willfully intended to kill Gillis. He wrote depraved indifference is meant to show "utter disregard for the value of human life" and a willingness to cause harm.

The tampering with physical evidence charge stems from the fact that police allege that Monahan retrieved shell casings from the crime scene. There were two shots fired, but only one casing was found, according to court documents. Mausert argues that could be result of incompetence by the police rather than willful concealment by his client.

Mausert is also seeking to suppress statements that Monahan made to police the night of the incident.

Police wanted to question Monahan and he initially said "no." He said he had been sleeping since 8:30 p.m. and did not want to walk down his long driveway to talk to police. He also made a comment saying that he was nervous about walking up to a cop car in the middle of the night and that he could not be sure that they were police officers

After they told Monahan that they were at the property for a noise complaint, Monahan said "there are hunters shooting out here all the time."

Mausert is also challenging evidence seized from Monahan's cell phone and his vehicles on the grounds that there was insufficient probable cause: "defendant contents that the search warrants were overly broad and/or unduly vague."

Prosecutors allege that Monahan used his cell phone to search for information for an attorney.

Mausert claims that the warrant is a "fishing expedition."

Mausert also indicated that he intends to have a psychologist conduct an interview with his client, indicating a possible defense of mental disease or defect, or extreme emotional disturbance.

A hearing on the motions will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Washington County Court.

A trial date has been scheduled for Oct. 30.

