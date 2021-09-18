Deer-killing disease spreads in mid-Hudson Valley

ULSTER — The state has received reports of approximately 700 dead deer since July, and has confirmed cases of a lethal bug-transmitted disease in Ulster, Dutchess, Greene, Columbia and three other counties, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday.
The other counties with confirmed cases are Nassau, Oswego, Suffolk, the DEC said in an announcement. The department did not provide a breakdown of cases by county.
Additionally, the state agency said that it is tracking suspected cases in nine other counties, Albany, Jefferson, Oneida, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Sullivan, and Westchester.
State officials in a press release said that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, which is spread to deer from midge bites, has become significant in the Hudson Valley because the deer population has not built an immunity to it.
“The disease is not spread from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges,” they wrote.
Early last month, the department had confirmed two white-tailed deer in the town of Esopus died after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease.
In the town of Ulster, officials are working to make sure that people are familiar with state guidance on the deer-killing disease, which is not transmitted to humans.
Town of Ulster Supervisor James Quigley said there have been six calls reporting dead deer on private property over the past several weeks.
“Most of them were (asking) for the Highway Department to remove the dead deer from the front yard,” he said.
Quigley said the municipality can only remove the deer if it is in the highway right-of-way.
“You are going to have to call a private entity to have the deer removed,” he said.
The state agency said that, “EHD outbreaks do not have a significant long-term impact on regional deer populations, but deer mortality can be significant in small geographic areas." It added, "EHD is endemic in the southern states, which report annual outbreaks, so some southern deer have developed immunity. In the northeast, EHD outbreaks occur sporadically and deer in New York have no immunity to this virus.”
Officials note that the disease leaves deer dehydrated, which is why they have often found to have died near water sources such as ponds or pools.
“Folks with ponds are experiencing regular finds of carcasses,” Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello said earlier this week. “Animals that are suffering the illness become very thirsty. They seek out bodies of water, and they die a short time later.”