Deer-killing disease spreads in mid-Hudson Valley

Town of Ulster Supervisor James Quigley said there have been six calls reporting dead deer on private property over the past several weeks.

“Most of them were (asking) for the Highway Department to remove the dead deer from the front yard,” he said.

Quigley said the municipality can only remove the deer if it is in the highway right-of-way.

“You are going to have to call a private entity to have the deer removed,” he said.

The state agency said that, “EHD outbreaks do not have a significant long-term impact on regional deer populations, but deer mortality can be significant in small geographic areas." It added, "EHD is endemic in the southern states, which report annual outbreaks, so some southern deer have developed immunity. In the northeast, EHD outbreaks occur sporadically and deer in New York have no immunity to this virus.”

Officials note that the disease leaves deer dehydrated, which is why they have often found to have died near water sources such as ponds or pools.