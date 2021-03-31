DEC fines Legoland New York $346,000 for site violations at Orange County location

Kelly Turturro, director of the DEC's regional office in New Paltz, said in a statement on Friday that her department was "committed to holding Legoland accountable for violations of state environmental laws and regulations," and that the latest consent order was part of its "active and ongoing efforts to monitor the construction project and enforce compliance."

Legoland spokesman Matt Besterman said in a statement that the company had signed the order to resolve outstanding concerns about stormwater control.

"We are moving forward in compliance with all applicable requirements and look forward to opening as planned," he said.

Under the agreement, Legoland also must contribute at least $50,000 for an unspecified "environmental benefit project" for the area and allow a third-party monitor to inspect the site each day until construction is done. No more than 15 acres of soil may be disturbed at any time during that period.

Since the previous consent order nearly two years ago, DEC has cited Legoland 36 times for water turbidity, insufficient erosion control and petroleum bulk storage conditions, according to the department. That brought the total number of environmental violations to 63 since construction began in 2018.