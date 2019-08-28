Carl R. Dingman

Queensbury — Carl R. Dingman, 79, of Queensbury, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Born Dec. 18, 1939 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Orlie and Iva (Allen) Dingman.

Survivors include his daughter, Wendy (Joe) Falasco; sister, Mary Lou Dreyman; brother, Joseph (Jackie) Dingman; grandson, Blaike Condon; nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Kari and Douglas.

Funeral services are private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Anthony 'Tony' Morehouse

GREENWICH — Anthony "Tony" Morehouse, 83, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Haynes House of Hope in Granville.

Calling hours will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A graveside service will follow the calling hours at South Horicon Cemetery in Brant Lake.

