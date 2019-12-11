DEATH NOTICES

James E. 'Jim' Murphy II

May 29, 1959 — Dec. 7, 2019

LAKE GEORGE — James E. “Jim” Murphy II, 60, of Leisure Way, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Born in Glens Falls, on May 29, 1959, he was the son of James Sr. and Joan (Blasdell) Murphy.

Jim enjoyed driving truck for many years and later took a lot of pride in his work as a carpenter working side by side with his sons. He loved to have a good time with friends but more than anything the time he spent with his family. Jim was their "rock."

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Joann; siblings; four children; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

