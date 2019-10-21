Linda Hyatt

WHITEHALL — Linda Hyatt, 68, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

She leaves behind her son, Michael Tucker; sister, Debra Skaza; two grandchildren, Brenna and Logan; along with family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Constance Hyatt; and her sister, Donna Archambault.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall, friends welcome. Arrangements through Jillson Funeral Home.

