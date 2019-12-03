Shirley Capone
March 25, 1942 — Nov. 26, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Shirley Capone, age 77, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 25, 1942 in Corinth, to Vernon Maxam and Ida D. (Cameron) Maxam.
Shirley is survived by her son, Paul Capone (Renee Rathburn), daughters, Laurie Lee (Dan D'Angelo), Michelle Smith (David), and Verna Delisile (Tony); brother, Donnie Maxam; sister, Betty Wells like a sister and brother, Kate Capone (Louie); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, Noelle, Carter, Abigail and Harmony; many nieces, nephews and several step- great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Dan; son Danny Jr.; and brother Eddie Maxam.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Sweet Basil, 1012 U.S. 9, Queensbury.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs.
