Elizabeth Ellen Griffen Grybos
Elizabeth Ellen Griffen Grybos, formerly of Pottersville, New York passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at her home in Dothan, Alabama with family by her side.
Survivors include her husband Lawrence Grybos, four sons, Dean Ferry of Dothan Alabama, Edgar (Lorie) Griffen of Hudson Falls, Matthew Ferry of Dothan, Alabama, Buster Ferry of Lake George; along with three siblings, Marietta Knapp, Gareth Griffen and Frederick (Karen) Griffen, Jr. all of Pottersville; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Fairmont Cemetery, Coveville Road, Schuylerville. Life celebration will be at noon at Pottersville Vol. Fire Dept., 20 Valley Farm Road, Pottersville.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown.
