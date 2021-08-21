Dear Abby: Former drug user looks for way out of toxic relationship

After you have left him, being alone does not necessarily have to be a bad thing. In your case it could be therapeutic. And once you are financially stable, consult a dentist or a school of dentistry about what options you might have besides dentures. The only thing holding you back at this point is yourself.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 37-year-old mother of three, ages 13, 5 and 3. I’m married and own my home. I am a new stay-at-home mom after having worked for 16 years at my last job. My kids are happy and healthy.

Any time I go to my parents’ house or they drop in on me for a quick visit, they have to “point out” that it is a mess or that my oldest is wearing jeans with holes in them. There’s always a negative comment, never a positive one. My oldest has started to notice. It makes it hard to spend time with my parents since the visit is never a happy one without nitpicking. I’m wondering if I can say anything, and what to say.

I can’t even cut or color my hair without ridicule. My oldest got her nails done and there was a negative comment about that as well. A few years ago, there was a blowout between my mom and me over my son’s haircut. I’m at the point where I no longer want to go to their house, but I don’t want to keep my kids from them.

ANNOYED IN IDAHO

DEAR ANNOYED: Say something like this to your parents: “I have noticed, and the children have started noticing, that when you visit you usually have something negative to say about me, my home and even them. It is hurtful and I want it stopped, because if it persists you won’t be invited.” And if it does continue, please remember it is your right as your children’s mother to buffer them from comments from their grandparents that make them self-conscious about their appearance.

