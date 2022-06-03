Day use area in North Shore Road to be closed

HADLEY — The day use area on North Shore Road in Hadley will be closed to the public beginning Monday to allow Brookfield Renewable U.S. to complete routine vegetation work at the Stewart’s Bridge Hydropower facility.

The area will be closed from Monday through Thursday and again from Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16. The work will be completed that Friday and the day use area will return to normal hours, according to a news release.

The kayak boat launch will remain open and accessible without restriction. Due to weather conditions, this work is subject to change without prior notice. People are advised to use caution and wear a personal flotation device when recreating on or near water. They should pay close attention to their surroundings and respect all signage, sirens and barriers.

For questions regarding this matter, contact Inquiries.Newyork@brookfieldrenewable.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0