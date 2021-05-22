Data
New Yorkers who are vaccinated can soon stop wearing masks in most places, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Monday.
A Northumberland man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he shot a man during a road rage incident.
A Glens Falls man was arrested early Saturday on a robbery charge.
KINGSBURY — A 22-year-old man was arrested on felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal contempt charges in connection with a domestic incident…
A Greenfield man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole iPhones and Apple Watches from the Target distribution center.
Fire departments throughout the region responded to three separate incidents within three hours Wednesday.
A Greenfield man has been arrested after police said he drove drunk and caused a crash that seriously injured a Corinth woman.
A doctor who practiced in Clifton Park has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for distributing illegally prescribed controlled substances and must give up his medical license.
A fire at an industrial park plant in Kingsbury prompted a large response from emergency crews throughout the region on Wednesday afternoon, though no injuries were reported.
Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said.