Cutshall-King coordinated burial of 1976 time capsule

Joseph Cutshall King, 1976

Joseph Cutshall-King, left, then the curator of the Glens Falls Historical Association museum, now The Chapman Museum, and Peter Fisher, museum assistant, show items to be buried in a time capsule for the nation's bicentennial in this Post-Star photo from June 1976. 

The teddy bear may still be a common toy in 2076, but it’s hard to tell if the now-classic television comedy “Happy Days” will be streaming on whatever entertainment viewing technology is in vogue when the nation celebrates its tricentennial.

When Joseph Cutshall-King, then curator of Glens Falls Historical Association, now The Chapman Museum, coordinated a time capsule project for the nation’s bicentennial in 1976, he turned to the youth of the community for suggestions about what items reflected the culture of the time.

A poster of “The Fonz,” the leather-jacket clad motorcycle-riding character that Henry Winkler portrayed on “Happy Days,” was among the items suggested for the time capsule, to be buried 6 feet beneath the museum’s garden, where it would wait to be dug up and opened on June 21, 2076, a century, to the day, after it was buried.

“With a shout of ‘Bye, Fonz,’ Joseph King, curator of the Glens Falls Historical Association museum, threw the first shovel of dirt onto the ‘time capsule’ buried last night in a ceremony conducted behind the museum at 348 Glen St.,” The Post-Star reported on June 22, 1976.

The term "time capsule" may have been somewhat of a misnomer.

It was a 54-inch long, 24-inch wide, and 17-inch deep vault that Sullivan and Minahan funeral home and Norwalk Vault Co. donated.

All of the items were sealed in plastic bags for safe-keeping, and once the vault itself was sealed, the inside air was removed and replaced with nitrogen.

Other items that youths suggested including were yearbooks, Frisbees, blue jeans, a slide rule and an issue of TV Guide magazine.

“The Sanford Street School kindergarten class made a very important suggestion — put in a teddy bear,” King, who had an unhyphenated last name at the time, told The Post-Star on June 14. “So, along with everything else that I’ve mentioned so far, plus innumerable other items, a teddy bear will greet the people in 2076.”

Items that adults contributed included local publications, a special Post-Star bicentennial issue, local bicentennial souvenirs, and the actual winning entry form for “Alive and Growing” in the Glens Falls Downtown Association slogan contest.

Photographer and publicist Walter Grishkot contributed numerous items, including a photograph of the National Christmas Tree that was harvested from Crandall Park in 1969, Adirondack Balloon Festival pins and programs, film footage from a television news report about “The World’s Biggest Birthday Card” that a hot air balloon flew over Glens Falls for the bicentennial, and a bumper sticker from Canadian-American Friendship Week.

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

