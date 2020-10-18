Cuomo: Ski resorts can open Nov. 6 (copy)

Ski resorts can open on Nov. 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Sunday.
The businesses must follow the now-typical COVID rules: 50% occupancy in the lodge and spacing out in lines. In addition, only members of the same group can ride together on a ski lift or gondola, and all rented equipment must be thoroughly cleaned before it is rented again.
Lessons must be limited to 10 people.
During “peak” skiing days, such as the week between Christmas and New Year’s, and when many trails are closed, such as at the beginning and end of the season, mountains must cut their capacity outdoors by 25%.
Ski center operators have already been preparing for the anticipated good news.
West Mountain Ski Center in Queensbury will erect two large tents to spread people out with the limit on capacity indoors. Willard Mountain in Easton is planning to cut back on programs to reduce the number of people who will be indoors. Gore Mountain in Johnsburg will offer more outdoor food and retail booths.
At West Mountain, co-owner Spencer Montgomery is also planning to open the lodge on the other side of the mountain earlier.
Cuomo reminded the public Sunday that if people choose to travel outside of the New York to ski, they are likely to have to quarantine. Most of the state must quarantine prior to entering Vermont, because of Vermont’s rules, and New Yorkers who fly to Colorado and other ski centers out West must quarantine when they return.
“There’s an added benefit to Ski New York. You don’t have to quarantine when you come back!” he said.
He also warned that people must continue to socially distance, wear masks and avoid large gatherings. He’s worried that people are hitting “COVID fatigue.”
“COVID fatigue can lead to less compliance, less discipline,” he said.
Cuomo is preparing for a massive vaccination effort against the coronavirus, but warned Monday that the program needs federal oversight.
New York state tested 13 million people for COVID in seven months, he noted, and 124 million people have been tested nationwide.
“That is only about a third of the population in number of tests in seven months,” he said in a conference call Monday. “How long does it take you to vaccinate 100%? And how does it happen?”
The federal government is repeating the mistake of not setting a national policy on fighting the virus, he added.
“When you have a situation that affects all 50 states, by definition that is a national problem,” he said. “This federal government says, ‘I'm abdicating my responsibility and delegating it to the states.’ That's how they handled it the first time and it was a terrible mistake. How are they handling the vaccine? The same way.”
He is trying to get the federal government to offer specific information and a plan on vaccine distribution. But, he predicted, the governors will “get handed the bag” while the president shows off a vial of vaccine and declares the virus over.
He is also facing the prospect of having to put Connecticut on the state’s mandatory quarantine list. Any state with more than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents per day goes on the list, and New Yorkers can’t visit there for non-essential reasons without quarantining for 14 days afterward.
But on Monday, according to the Associated Press, Connecticut had 11 new cases per 100,000 residents. New Jersey and Massachusetts were averaging nine cases per 100,000 residents. New York is at seven cases per 100,000 residents. It was below four cases per 100,000 in August.
When the pandemic began, New York joined with New Jersey and Connecticut on joint quarantine rules, acknowledging that travel between those states would be hard to stop because of close connections in the New York City area. Massachusetts later joined in.
Enforcing a quarantine against the neighboring states could be impossible to enforce, Cuomo said Monday.
“It’s a problem," he said. “I don’t know to what extent it would be possible to do border patrol because you don’t have airports there, et cetera, and it would also seriously be disruptive to the economy.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.