Cuomo: Ski resorts can open Nov. 6 (copy)

He is trying to get the federal government to offer specific information and a plan on vaccine distribution. But, he predicted, the governors will “get handed the bag” while the president shows off a vial of vaccine and declares the virus over.

He is also facing the prospect of having to put Connecticut on the state’s mandatory quarantine list. Any state with more than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents per day goes on the list, and New Yorkers can’t visit there for non-essential reasons without quarantining for 14 days afterward.

But on Monday, according to the Associated Press, Connecticut had 11 new cases per 100,000 residents. New Jersey and Massachusetts were averaging nine cases per 100,000 residents. New York is at seven cases per 100,000 residents. It was below four cases per 100,000 in August.

When the pandemic began, New York joined with New Jersey and Connecticut on joint quarantine rules, acknowledging that travel between those states would be hard to stop because of close connections in the New York City area. Massachusetts later joined in.

Enforcing a quarantine against the neighboring states could be impossible to enforce, Cuomo said Monday.

“It’s a problem," he said. “I don’t know to what extent it would be possible to do border patrol because you don’t have airports there, et cetera, and it would also seriously be disruptive to the economy.”

