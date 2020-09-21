Crews respond to weekend fires in Lake Luzerne, Lake George

Local fire departments were kept busy this weekend with a couple of fires.

Fire crews responded to a fire on Sunday that destroyed a mobile home at 24 Hall Hill Road, Lake Luzerne, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

Among the departments that responded area Luzerne-Hadley, Corinth, Lake George and Bay Ridge, as well as Jessups Landing EMS and Lake George EMS.

Firefighters also responded to a fire at the King Phillips Campground in Lake George on Sunday that destroyed an RV.

