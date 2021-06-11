Crandall Park splash pad to operate under limited hours after flooding issue

GLENS FALLS — The Crandall Park splash pad is set for a comeback this weekend.

The 35-foot pad will operate with limited hours on Saturday and Sunday in order to allow time for water to drain.

The pad was shut down hours after opening for the first time last weekend, when a nearby picnic area began to flood.

News of the pad’s reopening came in a Friday message posted to the Crandall Park Facebook page.

“We are having problems with the drainage from the splash pad and need to give the system time to absorb the water,” the message reads.

BradManz Landscaping of Albany, the construction company that installed the splash pad, is expected to install a larger drywell by next weekend.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

