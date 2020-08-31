COVID fuels resurgence of card collecting (copy)

Both men also spoke about a new phenomenon called “card breaks.” Collectors pay a fee to shop owners or online sites to get a portion of a fresh box of cards the shop owner will open, with hopes of scoring “hits” on valuable cards.

One thing that has changed is the age of the collectors. It’s no longer little kids buying packs of cards to trade, with a chance to gnaw on that cardboard-like gum as a bonus. The gum is gone, and so are a lot of the kids, who account for just 20% of sales, Barcomb said.

Collectors are older, in part because the cards are more expensive.

The cheapest packs at Barcomb’s store are about $1.50, but that was the lone low-cost option, with other packs selling for as much as $299 for eight cards.

“It’s not a cheap hobby,” he said. “Some boxes are $2,500.”

Through a smile, Huestis said he has a little more money for the hobby lately because his son recently left home to join the military.

Selling to buy more

Kevin Pagano, from Queensbury and in his late 20s, was also in the shop Friday, buying a variety of cards and opening them, tossing wrappers into a can.