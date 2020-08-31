COVID fuels resurgence of card collecting (copy)

HUDSON FALLS — Ticonderoga resident Clint Huestis walked into JB’s Trading Card Co. in Hudson Falls on a mission.
“Got any Ian Anderson cards?” he asked shop owner Justin Barcomb, seeking a card of the Shenendehowa graduate and Atlanta Braves pitcher who just beat the Yankees in his Major League debut on Thursday.
Barcomb said he thought he was out of them, but after a quick search through a box, he located a few, and Huestis was happy. He snagged a couple of $8 packs of Diamond Kings 2020 baseball cards, along with the Anderson cards, and headed back to Ticonderoga.
But he’ll be back soon, Barcomb said.
He’s a regular.
Although Huestis was a card-collecting regular before the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the world, many customers who come in these days haven’t collected for years, Barcomb said. COVID brought them back.
“It’s been mind-boggling, a huge lift,” Barcomb said.
Barcomb theorizes that old collectors were bored during lockdown and had begun going through old cards when the collecting spirit took hold again.
July sales were up 400% from July of last year, he said.
Baseball and football cards have always been king, and are still big sellers, he can’t keep basketball cards in stock now either, as people chase cards for superstars like Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.
“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Everything basketball is selling,” he said.
Prizes inside
Barcomb sold cards for 18 years on eBay before opening the Hudson Falls shop in 2018.
Many collectors stopped after the boom in the 1990s, when companies overproduced cards and flooded the market. But card companies now offer specialty cards, with pieces of game-worn jerseys and game-used bats or hockey sticks, along with cherished autographs.’
Big game, big sales
The change to fewer and more specialized cards, coupled with the boredom-inducing pandemic, has created a boom.
“I don’t think there’s as many people collecting as in the ‘90s, but the intensity is greater than the ‘90s,” Barcomb said. “And it’s so reactionary now.”
If a player has a great game, the next day people are clamoring for his card, as with Huestis’ pursuit of Anderson, although he’s also a Braves fan.
Barcomb said he has heard of people lining up in department stores to buy boxes of cards, as they would for a concert ticket.
Breaking the box
A longtime Vermont card dealer echoed Barcomb’s experience, saying all collectibles, including Matchbox cars, are selling these days and that COVID-19 fueled a resurgence in a hobby that has dwindled in recent years.
Both men also spoke about a new phenomenon called “card breaks.” Collectors pay a fee to shop owners or online sites to get a portion of a fresh box of cards the shop owner will open, with hopes of scoring “hits” on valuable cards.
One thing that has changed is the age of the collectors. It’s no longer little kids buying packs of cards to trade, with a chance to gnaw on that cardboard-like gum as a bonus. The gum is gone, and so are a lot of the kids, who account for just 20% of sales, Barcomb said.
Collectors are older, in part because the cards are more expensive.
The cheapest packs at Barcomb’s store are about $1.50, but that was the lone low-cost option, with other packs selling for as much as $299 for eight cards.
“It’s not a cheap hobby,” he said. “Some boxes are $2,500.”
Through a smile, Huestis said he has a little more money for the hobby lately because his son recently left home to join the military.
Selling to buy more
Kevin Pagano, from Queensbury and in his late 20s, was also in the shop Friday, buying a variety of cards and opening them, tossing wrappers into a can.
He has collected since he was a kid, but a little more so lately during the pandemic. He also has started selling.
“I sent a Morgan Frost rookie patch autograph to Canada the other day for $150,” he said. “I mostly buy, but I just started selling.”
Huestis said he sells cards too, but not to make money.
“I sell cards to buy cards,” he said.
In 1991, card companies were making 3.7 million copies of every card. Now, they’re creating demand by producing fewer cards with more novelty, like the Bowman one-of-a-kind Mike Trout autographed rookie card that recently sold for $3.9 million.
“A guy bought it two years ago for $400,000. Pretty good profit,” Barcomb said.
