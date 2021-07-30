COVID-19 vaccination rate inching up in NY prisons; group demands transparency

DOCCS is facing criticism for its reporting on vaccinations in state prisons. New Yorkers United for Justice, a coalition of criminal justice reform groups, sent a letter to DOCCS and the state Department of Health urging the agencies to provide a "full and accurate breakdown of vaccination data by race, ethnicity, age and gender."

While DOCCS continues to publish data on COVID-19 cases and testing in prisons, it does not post similar information about its vaccination effort. The department has provided vaccination data when requested by The Citizen.

"It is imperative that DOCCS and DOH provide the public with a clear and detailed picture of COVID-19 tracking and management in prisons, including vaccination data and how they are planning to fight future outbreaks," said Alexander Horwitz, executive director of New Yorkers United for Justice. "Prisons are ideal breeding grounds for COVID-19 outbreaks, and with potentially large numbers of unvaccinated people in prisons, we cannot risk creating another surge."

DOCCS has data on vaccinations among incarcerated individuals, but does not have the same information for its staff. Mailey said since the vaccine is not mandatory, employees aren't required to report to the department whether they have been vaccinated.