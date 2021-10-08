Countywide taxing district sought for EMS

QUEENSBURY — Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty is urging his fellow county leaders to support the creation of a countywide taxing district for emergency medical services.
Local EMS agencies are having difficulty holding onto staff, he said. A task force was formed in 2018 to study the issue but the COVID-19 pandemic has taken precedence.
“We haven’t done a bit of this. We had a lot of chatter, but we have not had any results,” Geraghty said at a recent committee meeting.
A countywide approach is the best option, he said. Existing EMS agencies could opt into the system, with the county hiring the employees and, in coordination with the local agencies, overseeing the scheduling of staff.
The county would bill for services for all communities and the administrative staff would be kept low, he said.
The agencies could lease their ambulances to the county.
The various agencies have a sufficient number of vehicles to cover the county's communities, but staffing is the problem.
Some emergency medical technicians work for multiple agencies. They work long hours with no benefits to make a living, sometimes putting together shifts at different agencies.
Agencies are competing for the same pool of employees.
“They’re just running short of providers. And to keep making it a bidding war between agencies I don’t feel is right,” Geraghty said.
Local EMS agencies could choose not to be part of the district under his plan.
“If the community is satisfied with the way their agencies are running right now, so be it,” he said.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett supported a regionwide approach. Opting in would lower his residents’ taxes, he said.
“In the six years I’ve been in office, EMS cost has increased 148%. That’s more than anything else,” he said.
When the issue was first raised, EMS agencies expressed concerns about working together, but now, they are struggling and asking the county for help, he said.
Horicon Town Board member Michael Geraci, who is running unopposed for supervisor, said he has a lot of experience working in EMS here and in Colonie.
“When an individual calls 911 for EMS, it’s very likely it’s the worse day of their life. These services that they’re looking for and the expectation that they have is that a skilled professional is going to arrive and provide the service that I need to possibly save my life,” he said. “We’d like to believe that takes place in our local community. The reality is, in today’s environment, it’s very difficult to do that.”
Tom Ordway, a Glens Falls paramedic and president of the Local 22 union, said he believes the biggest problem is lack of accountability among the individual agencies.
Joe Connelly, president of the Johnsburg Emergency Squad, said his squad has five paramedics who live in his town.
“We need funding to be able to give that extra money and benefits to people who live and work and take care of the neighbors in our town,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he wants to see figures on the cost to the county.
First, Geraghty said, he needs to know which agencies are interested in participating.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said she is concerned about adding a layer of bureaucracy. Her town has 24-7 paramedic coverage, and she does not want that diminished.
“Is this going to cost us more than what we’re currently paying and is that a guarantee of the same level of service?” she said.
Geraghty said Ann-Marie Mason, the county’s director of emergency services, would reach out to the squads for schedules and other information.
Geraghty added he was a little disappointed by the seeming lack of urgency from other supervisors.
“I understand that folks worry about cost. I’m worried about getting services out to these people,” he said.