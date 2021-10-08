Countywide taxing district sought for EMS

“They’re just running short of providers. And to keep making it a bidding war between agencies I don’t feel is right,” Geraghty said.

Local EMS agencies could choose not to be part of the district under his plan.

“If the community is satisfied with the way their agencies are running right now, so be it,” he said.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett supported a regionwide approach. Opting in would lower his residents’ taxes, he said.

“In the six years I’ve been in office, EMS cost has increased 148%. That’s more than anything else,” he said.

When the issue was first raised, EMS agencies expressed concerns about working together, but now, they are struggling and asking the county for help, he said.

Horicon Town Board member Michael Geraci, who is running unopposed for supervisor, said he has a lot of experience working in EMS here and in Colonie.