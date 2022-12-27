Cortland County to welcome Ukrainian family

A Ukrainian mother of two young daughters and her mother will be brought to live in Cortland County for two years while her husband helps defend their homeland from Russian invaders.

"I want to move with my kids and mom to a more secure place," wrote Mariana Kosarieva, 33, in an email to the organizers of the local effort to relocate the family through the Uniting for Ukraine program. "I always wanted to visit the USA and now there is a chance to do so."

Kosarieva wrote emails to Mary Beth Mathey, a Cortlandville town justice who initiated the effort and formed a committee to relocate a family through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

"I hope everything will work out well and America will be a great home for my family while it is not safe in Ukraine," Kosarieva wrote. "We want the family to be together, but the safety of kids and their calm childhood is the first priority."

Mathey said Friday she was told the father, whose name she did not have, is a sergeant in the Ukrainian military. She did not know any details about his service.

The children, Daryna, 8, and Liliia, 4, have been approved to travel to the United States. The family is still waiting for approval of the two adults.

They live in Lviv, in western Ukraine, but Mathey said she does not know where they lived when the war began Feb. 24.

Once the adults are approved, organizers in Cortland County will have 90 days to bring them here for a two-year stay.

The cost of relocating and establishing the family is unclear, because many details, such as housing, have yet to be worked out, Mathey said. The committee is searching for affordable housing, transportation and other things the family will need.

It was first believed the United States government would have to clear participants before they could work, which would take up to nine months, Mathey said, but a policy change allows them to work immediately.

Kosarieva has a bachelor's degree in management and experience working in sales in document processing services for cargo and transportation.

Bringing along her mother, 57-year-old Olha Bila, will allow Kosarieva to work while her mother cares for the children.

Daryna has been studying ballet for three years, Mathey noted. "She's very interested and devoted to ballet."

The fundraising effort to support the family began a few weeks ago, Mathey said. The committee has received a commitment of $22,000 per year from three corporate donors, plus contributions from individuals.

The fundraising will get the family started and help to connect the Ukrainians to the services they need, not pay their expenses for their time in the United States.

Donations are being accepted through CAPCO, which has a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, so donations are a tax deductions, Mathey said. Contributions should be directed to Cortland Uniting for Ukraine.

There are many ways that people in the community can help the Kosarieva family, Mathey said. A landlord could offer housing at a reduced cost. A car dealer could donate a used car for the family's use. People may donate household goods and furniture. They can volunteer services such as airport pickups, making a grocery run, or sharing a meal.

Yaman Real Estate and Hage Real Estate, both in Cortland, were among the companies making significant donations, Mathey said.

Jamie Yaman, principal broker for Yaman Real Estate, declined to disclose his contribution Friday, but said he felt compelled to help the Ukrainian family.

"How could you not?" he asked. "I know there are a lot of people who struggle. You don't have to look too far in this community to find people who are struggling. War is an entirely different matter."

Yaman said he recently read about how to decide where to make donations.

"Someone said, 'Give to the things that break your heart,'" he said. "When I hear the stories (about Ukraine), it breaks my heart."