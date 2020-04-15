Corrections

A story on Page B1 Wednesday incorrectly described the composition of the units at the Cooper Street Apartments. Four of the units will be set aside for homeless youths.

The guest essay that ran on Thursday's opinion page did not include a box identifying Judy Patrick. She is vice president for editorial development for the New York Press Association.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

