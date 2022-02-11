Corrections

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A photo that accompanied a story on Page A1 Tuesday about a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Glens Falls incorrectly identified the person in the photo as the victim. The photo is of the victim's surviving sister, Sue Joiner. A GoFundMe page is aiding Joiner with funeral and other expenses.

A story on Page A3 Thursday included an incorrect email address for Warren County residents to send letters of interest for the opening on the Warren County Board of Ethics. Letters of interest should be sent to warrencountystrong@warrencountyny.gov. Questions about the opening can also be sent to that email address.

