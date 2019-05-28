A story about SUNY Adirondack’s budget on Page A1 Tuesday omitted a word in the new name of the college’s Wilton campus. The name is SUNY Adirondack Saratoga.

A photo caption on Page A1 Tuesday included an incorrect reference to the veterans group affiliation of Rebecca Sweet. She is a member of the Queensbury VFW Post 6196 Auxiliary.

