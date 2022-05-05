- A story about the Lake George Meet the Candidates Night on Page B1 Thursday incorrectly stated one of the academic degrees for Gregg Sawdy. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting.
- A brief item on Page A3 Wednesday was imprecise about the date of an upcoming event. The Washington County Historical Society will sponsor a lecture by Joseph Ferrannini, owner and operator of Grave Stone Matters, at 6:30 p.m. May 12 at the Canal Street Marketplace in Fort Edward.
Corrections
