Corrections

  • A story about the Lake George Meet the Candidates Night on Page B1 Thursday incorrectly stated one of the academic degrees for Gregg Sawdy. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting. 
  • A brief item on Page A3 Wednesday was imprecise about the date of an upcoming event. The Washington County Historical Society will sponsor a lecture by Joseph Ferrannini, owner and operator of Grave Stone Matters, at 6:30 p.m. May 12 at the Canal Street Marketplace in Fort Edward. 
