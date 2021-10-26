Corrections

 Skip to main content
An election preview story on Page A1 Sunday incorrectly stated the party line that Lester Losaw, former Fort Edward town supervisor, has on the Nov. 2 ballot. He is a Republican, but he resigned his position earlier this year and is not an active candidate for re-election. Democrat Tim Fisher, the current appointed supervisor, is running as a write-in candidate. 

A story on Page B1 Wednesday about the Lake George Park Commission's rejection of a tour boat application mischaracterized Commissioner Catherine LaBombard's anecdote about a tour boat operator speeding to look for a slip in which to dock. The incident she referenced occurred in Sandy Bay — not Dunham's Bay. 

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

