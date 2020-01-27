- A story on Page A1 Sunday about vacant properties in Glens Falls had a couple of inaccuracies. The last name of the associate broker at Levack Real Estate was incorrect. He is Nicholas Ketter. Also, the half-renovated house on Hunter Street is located across the street from Gene Habinowski's home and not next door.
- In the For Your Health column on Page A3 Monday, a report about nursing home standards misstated the goal of the report. The Long Term Care Community Coalition compared the current nursing home standards to the standards for captive elephants to show that, sometimes, actual conditions in nursing homes not only fall below the level of care for humans but also below the standards of care for animals. The coalition made the comparison to call for stronger enforcement of current nursing home standards, not for increased standards for care.
Live
Corrections
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man who died in a crash in Kingsbury on Sunday was a local corrections officer headed home from work.
HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested Tuesday night after a police visit to her John Street home led to the seizure of heroin and c…
A Warren County Sheriff's Office patrol car was hit by a truck on the Northway on Thursday morning.
One person was killed Sunday morning and two others injured in a head-on crash involving a car and pickup truck on Route 4, police said.
Police are investigating a report that a taxi driver in Hudson Falls stabbed a would-be robber in the face with a pen.
A Saratoga County man allegedly set a neighbor's vehicle on fire late Wednesday.
One person was killed Sunday morning and two others injured in a head-on crash involving a car and pickup truck on Route 4, police said.
A husband and wife with a history of restaurant work are opening their own restaurant in downtown Glens Falls.
A man who has found a way to rip off hotels victimized three in the Lake George area in recent weeks, and police are trying to locate him.
Officials are saying a Salem man died as a result of “hypothermia due to environmental exposure” after his car crashed and struck a tree.