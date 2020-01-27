Corrections
  • A story on Page A1 Sunday about vacant properties in Glens Falls had a couple of inaccuracies. The last name of the associate broker at Levack Real Estate was incorrect. He is Nicholas Ketter. Also, the half-renovated house on Hunter Street is located across the street from Gene Habinowski's home and not next door.
  • In the For Your Health column on Page A3 Monday, a report about nursing home standards misstated the goal of the report. The Long Term Care Community Coalition compared the current nursing home standards to the standards for captive elephants to show that, sometimes, actual conditions in nursing homes not only fall below the level of care for humans but also below the standards of care for animals. The coalition made the comparison to call for stronger enforcement of current nursing home standards, not for increased standards for care.
