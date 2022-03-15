 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corrections

  • Two recent stories and columns in The Post-Star incorrectly stated that state Senate candidate Thearse McCalmon of Schenectady is the director of the Underground Railway History Project of the Capital District. She is a former director of that organization. 
  • A story on Page A1 Monday about the We Walk for Ukraine event in Glens Falls incorrectly identified a member of the crowd as a veteran of the Balkan Army in Europe. He is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Balkans.
