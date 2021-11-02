 Skip to main content
Correction

A correction that appeared on Page A3 Sunday attempted to correct the names of two speakers at last week's Warrensburg Town Board meeting. However, the name of one speaker was still incorrect as listed. The correct name of that resident is Eddie Murphy. Also, Michelle Hamilton should have been listed as Shelley Hamilton.

