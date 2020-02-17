The subtitle of the "X-Files" movie was incorrect in a story on the Sunday Arts/Life page. The subtitle is "Fight the Future."
Correction
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rare fish caught on Lake Champlain has led to charges against an angler who caught it.
A Lake Luzerne man who shot himself in the face has been charged with threatening a woman with a shotgun.
Correspondence from Rep. Elise Stefanik wasn't what the author thought it would be.
Three men face charges after a chase and drug seizure on the Northway.
A crash in Lake Luzerne led to a stolen car arrest during Friday's snow and ice storm.
A local attorney has bequeathed $2.2 million to Glens Falls Hospital and $2.2 million to Crandall Public Library.
BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man was convicted of eight charges last week following a two-week trial in Saratoga County Court that focuse…
The outlets on Route 9 in Queensbury have seen at least four departures, and two additions, in recent weeks.
March 6, 1971 — Feb. 7, 2020
ADK Fit has opened on the second floor of 80 Glen St. and offers 24-hour gym access.