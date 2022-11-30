 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

  • 0

A story on Page A3 Wednesday previewing the kickoff of the Champlain Hudson Power Express project contained some inaccurate information. Corrected information: The length of the transmission line is 339 miles and it will produce about 10.4 million kilowatt hours of power per year from Hydro-Quebec, which maintains a network of over 60 generating stations. This is enough electricity to generate about 20% of New York City’s power needs. The line is expected to be operational in 2026. Also, the figure about how much the project will reduce New York City’s reliance on fossil-fuel generated fuels was incorrect.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News