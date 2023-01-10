Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A story that appeared on B1 of Tuesday's paper incorrectly stated the number of parking tickets the city of Glens Falls wrote in 2019. Officers wrote 439 tickets just for the month of January in 2019. 

