Correction

The continuation of the daily COVID cases story from Page B1 Tuesday was inadvertently omitted from an inside page. The full story from Tuesday is available on poststar.com.
West Mountain Ski Area is hoping to transform the popular winter destination into a complete Ski and Stay Resort, with homes, shops and restaurants.
Two men were arrested following a burglary and assault in the town of Queensbury on April 22.
The owners of West Mountain Ski Area presented plans for a ski-and-stay resort to the public on Sunday.
Warren County Health Services reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 60s on Friday.
The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists to watch for stoppages on the Adirondack Northway approaching Exit 17 in Moreau on Thursday and Friday.
Police arrested a Kingsbury man on Monday for allegedly smashing items in a home with a baseball bat.
A man walking across the road in front of his home was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday evening, police said.
Members of the Duffy family play all kinds of sports at Queensbury. And there are more to come.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
Warren County Health Services reported 80 new cases of COVID on Thursday, 38 of which stemmed from at-home test results.
