A story on Page A1 of Wednesday's paper about Johnsburg and Minerva school districts considering a merger study incorrectly stated the county Minerva is located in. It is in Essex County.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Vermont woman was arrested after she was accused of stealing $28,000 from her employer.
Three people were arrested in connection with drug possession after a traffic stop on Jan. 8.
Glens Falls Police are looking for at least one suspect after three reports of pedestrians being robbed at gunpoint by a masked individual.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
The Albany man accused of crashing his motorcycle into a group of pedestrians on the Warren County Bikeway last June, killing an 8-year-old bo…
A Corinth man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving after his license had been suspended more than 10 times.
A Moreau woman was arrested on Thursday after police say she abandoned her car with a dog inside.
The new executive director of Southern Adirondack Independent Living, or SAIL, says he is eager to bring the organization to the next level.
A barred owl is the featured guest in Sightings this week.
A mother and son are accused of trading nicotine products for sexually explicit pictures and videos from underage girls.