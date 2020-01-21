Correction
Correction

A story about the Americade block party on Page A1 Tuesday incorrectly stated how Lake George Deputy Mayor John Earl voted on the resolution to close a portion of Beach Road for the event. He voted in favor and it was a unanimous vote of the board.

