A story about the Americade block party on Page A1 Tuesday incorrectly stated how Lake George Deputy Mayor John Earl voted on the resolution to close a portion of Beach Road for the event. He voted in favor and it was a unanimous vote of the board.
Live
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Glens Falls man has been charged with rape for allegedly having sex with an underage girl, after he was released from jail on an arson charge that is no longer eligible for bail in New York.
March 19, 2000 — Jan. 13, 2020
A local man will serve 16 weekends in jail and 10 years on probation for fondling a child.
Six years ago Saturday, a former Granville resident disappeared, and what happened to him remains a mystery.
The mild stretch of winter that has lingered for weeks will end over the next day or so, with snow expected late Wednesday before a bigger storm moves in for the weekend.
The Queensbury woman who helped her then-boyfriend remove evidence from the scene of a fatal stabbing and lied to police last spring was sentenced Wednesday to up to 3 years in state prison.
Granville wrestlers keep working hard after coach Steve Palmer's deployment to Kuwait with the National Guard.
A Lake George man faces charges after he allegedly cut and beat another man late Sunday.
A late-night crash in Queensbury led to a woman being hospitalized Thursday.
Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist, or HOPE, will open its Adoption and Education Center in Wilton Mall on Jan. 26.