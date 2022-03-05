Correction

A story on Page A3 Saturday about a burglary defendant inadvertently substituted, in one instance, the name of a business owner mentioned in the story for the name of the accused man. It was Jesse J. Tyrell of Whitehall who was arrested for stealing tools from a home in Granville and offering them back to the victim in exchange for $1,000.
A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night near the intersection of Main and Fifth streets in South Glens Falls, police said Monday afternoon.
A worker clearing tree branches near a road was hit and killed by a passing vehicle Tuesday morning in Fort Ann, police said.
An Argyle woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.
The driver who was involved in the hit-and-run incident that killed a 67-year-old retired teacher as he was walking Sunday night in South Glens Falls has been identified and arrested, police said.
The body of a Cambridge High School graduate who was reported missing on Feb. 23 was found in Cherry Plain State Park on Sunday.
A Fort Edward man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child, police said.
Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving two vehicles Warrensburg on Sunday afternoon.
A South Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he forced entry into a home and struck the resident.
Democratic congressional candidate Matt Putorti’s campaign is alleged that party leaders have an anti-gay bias after recommending he drop out of the congressional race and instead run for state Senate.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by March 2.