Correction

  •

A story on Page A3 Saturday about a burglary defendant inadvertently substituted, in one instance, the name of a business owner mentioned in the story for the name of the accused man. It was Jesse J. Tyrell of Whitehall who was arrested for stealing tools from a home in Granville and offering them back to the victim in exchange for $1,000.

