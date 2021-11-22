A story on Page A1 Saturday about the Lake Luzerne supervisor race contained several inaccuracies. Voters do not fill out an oval when they select a write-in candidate. Also, the story should have stated that the write-in votes that went into the main bin by mistake were counted as undervotes on Election Night. All ballots were accounted for.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
