A Green Beat column on Page A3 Monday incorrectly stated the ranking of New York state in an energy report. New York ranked fifth, not fourth, in the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy's report because the council considered Rhode Island and Vermont's tied scores to take the third and fourth spots.
Breaking
Print Ads
Construction
518-793-8962
Currently Open
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.