A story on Page A1 Sunday about young entrepreneurs misspelled the last name of the owner of Minky Mink. Her name is Maura Forcier.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

