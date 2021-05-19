 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 comments

Correction

  • 0

A story on Page A1 Wednesday included an incorrect vote total for Fort Edward school board candidate Elaine Trackey-Saltsman. She garnered 204 votes, not 218. As noted in the story, she finished third and out of the running in the three-way race for two open seats on the board. The results chart on poststar.com included the correct total.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News