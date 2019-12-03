A story on Page A3 Tuesday about the Adirondack Christkindlmarkt event in Lake George included an incorrect price for adult tickets for cruise line rides with Santa on the Mohican. Adult tickets are $20. Also, Santa will not be on the 3 p.m. Mohican cruise Saturday.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments