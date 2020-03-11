A brief that appeared on Page C1 of Wednesday’s Post-Star about the job fair for Six Flags Great Escape listed an incorrect website for people to apply for jobs. It is sixflagsjobs.com.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pharmacist who works at a CVS Pharmacy on Main Street in Queensbury tested positive for the coronavirus — he is one of two cases reported in Saratoga County.
A pharmacist who works at a CVS Pharmacy on Main Street in Queensbury tested positive for the coronavirus — he is one of two cases reported in Saratoga County.
A woman faces a felony for trying to eat cocaine during a traffic stop.
I had a bit of a chuckle at writing that Queensbury might allow movie theaters at Aviation Mall.
UPDATED: Officials looking to identify customers at Main Street CVS in Queensbury on March 2, March 4
Warren County Public Health officials will be contacting those who picked up prescriptions at the CVS in West Glens Falls to advise them of a positive coronavirus test result involving a pharmacist.
UPDATED: Officials looking to identify customers at Main Street CVS in Queensbury on March 2, March 4
Warren County Public Health officials will be contacting those who picked up prescriptions at the CVS in West Glens Falls to advise them of a positive coronavirus test result involving a pharmacist.
A woman who stole over $200,000 from her employer received the maximum prison term Wednesday.
UPDATED: Officials looking to identify customers at Main Street CVS in Queensbury on March 2, March 4
Warren County Public Health officials will be contacting those who picked up prescriptions at the CVS in West Glens Falls to advise them of a positive coronavirus test result involving a pharmacist.
Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday announced it has canceled its COVID-19 public education event set for Thursday due to the confirmed local coronavirus case.
WILTON — A South Glens Falls man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor drug possession after a traffic stop in Wil…