Correction
0 comments

Correction

  • 0

A brief that appeared on Page C1 of Wednesday’s Post-Star about the job fair for Six Flags Great Escape listed an incorrect website for people to apply for jobs. It is sixflagsjobs.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News