Correction

An item at the top of Page A1 Thursday promoting a story about a longtime public official misspelled the last name of the late supervisor from Putnam, John LaPointe.
Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway and police Sgt. Dean Watkins turned over their guns and badges at an emergency meeting of the Village Board on Monday night.
Officials say that alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the accident.
Police are investigating the death of a Peekskill man who apparently fell from a cliff in Fort Ann.
A New York judge ruled Monday that the state's mask mandate can't be enforced, after it was reinstituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over concerns about a winter surge of coronavirus cases.
A Lake George woman was sentenced to two concurrent terms that will equate to six possible years in a state correctional facility.
A Salem driver suffered head and possible internal injuries when her car was hit by a dump truck on Friday morning in an intersection, police said.
A Wilton woman has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and committing a burglary to a business.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two sex offenders recently for allegedly failing to comply with state requirements.
The Ice Castles attraction in the village of Lake George held its grand opening on Sunday, attracting tourists and locals alike.
A new congressional scorecard appears to show that Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has, in fact, moved to the right in her voting record.
