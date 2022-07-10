A story on Saturday’s Page B1 about Queensbury officials reviewing cannabis laws included an incorrect reference to a community in Massachusetts. The community was Williamstown.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Washington County man was arrested after firing multiple shots at police responding to a landlord-tenant dispute on Thursday night.
A 6-year-old autistic boy who went missing Sunday morning near the Washington County Fairgrounds was later found to have drowned in a pond, police said.
A Glens Falls man is accused of writing a check with insufficient funds.
Six people were arrested and charged with possession and sales of firearms in the city of Saratoga Springs and the town of Milton.
An at times contentious Cambridge school board meeting ended Thursday with school board member Neil Gifford saying, “I heard a direct threat to my safety.”
Four people are facing charges following a burglary in Saratoga Springs.
A South Glens Falls woman was arrested after police said she cut a person with a knife.
Anthony J. Futia of Albany was indicted Tuesday on 13 charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in connection with the June 12 motorcycle crash in Lake George that took the lives of a man and a boy.
Two local residents, municipal planners by trade, hope to illustrate how dangerous and uninviting Glens Falls city streets can be for cyclists, and present a demonstration of a safe alternative on July 13.
A Troy man was arrested on July 4 for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.