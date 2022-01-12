Correction

An article about the sentencing of Dylan Vella that appeared in Wednesday's Post-Star had an incorrect spelling of his attorney's name. It is William Nowak.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today