Correction

A story on Page C1 Sunday about an ARCC panel discussion involving area lawmakers inadvertently omitted one of the panelists. Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R, C, I-Horicon, was in attendance and spoke.
Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681 7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com
