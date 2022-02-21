 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

  • 0

A story on Page C1 Sunday about an ARCC panel discussion involving area lawmakers inadvertently omitted one of the panelists. Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R, C, I-Horicon, was in attendance and spoke.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681 7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News