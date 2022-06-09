A news brief on Page A3 Thursday included an incorrect date of a fatal motorcycle crash on the Northway in Malta. The crash occurred on Wednesday.
Correction
Robert Plant stopped in Glens Falls to browse records and eat some Mexican food prior to his scheduled show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Friday.
Two people on a motorcycle were hurt Tuesday afternoon when their bike crashed near Northway Exit 18.
A 13-year-old Queensbury Middle School student was charged with a felony after authorities said he made a verbal threat about the school on May 25.
Two residents were taken to Glens Falls Hospital after a fire destroyed a house with a garage at 11 Pershing Road in Queensbury on Sunday night.
A Fort Ann woman who has served time in prison for defrauding customers of her upholstery business has been arrested again.
Four people were displaced by a three-alarm fire at an apartment building at the corner of Maple and Oak streets.
Routine dam maintenance this summer will result in the city having to close Haviland's Cove swimming area on the Hudson River while the work is being conducted, city officials announced Friday.
A Saratoga Springs was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing people inside an establishment on Caroline Street.
A Glenmont woman died when her motorcycle collided with a traveling companion on another motorcycle Wednesday morning on the Northway.
The New Jersey man who police said drove drunk and crashed into the car of a Ballston Spa woman, killing her, is facing more charges