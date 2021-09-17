Correction

A story on Page A1 Friday about parents protesting outside the Queensbury school campus on Thursday had incorrect information. The parents were not protesting the suspension of teacher Joe Traina over his refusal to submit to COVID testing. Rather, they are a group of parents of students on the football team who are concerned that the district has made unvaccinated players quarantine until Wednesday but are sending vaccinated students back into the school the next day.
