 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 comments

Correction

A story on Page A1 Friday about parents protesting outside the Queensbury school campus on Thursday had incorrect information. The parents were not protesting the suspension of teacher Joe Traina over his refusal to submit to COVID testing. Rather, they are a group of parents of students on the football team who are concerned that the district has made unvaccinated players quarantine until Wednesday but are sending vaccinated students back into the school the next day.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Several school districts report virus cases
Local

Several school districts report virus cases

Days after the start of the new school year, Warren County Health Services on Friday reported five school-related cases of COVID-19, which have resulted in the quarantine of at least 16 individuals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News